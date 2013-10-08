* Government and Alitalia held talks Tuesday, no solution
yet
* Alitalia needs 500 mln euros - analysts
* Aviation authority seeks meeting with company
(Adds statement from company)
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, Oct 8 Loss-making Italian airline Alitalia
risks having to file for bankruptcy if it fails to
agree a deal for a capital increase in the next couple of weeks,
a government source said on Tuesday.
Alitalia needs about 500 million euros ($680 million) to
stay in business and invest in a new turnaround strategy,
analysts have said, after accumulating losses of more than 1
billion euros and debt of a similar size since being rescued
from bankruptcy in 2009.
Its shareholders, a disparate group of 21 Italian investors
including bank Intesa Sanpaolo and road operator
Atlantia, will vote on a capital increase of at least
100 million euros on Oct. 14 to keep the business running as it
seeks fresh bank financing and a longer-term solution to its
financial plight.
"Alitalia risks filing for bankruptcy if no solution on the
capital increase is found in a couple of weeks," the source told
Reuters.
The airline has also fallen behind in its payments for fuel,
suppliers have said, and could face the prospect of having to
ground its fleet.
"In four or five days Alitalia risks not being able to fly,"
the government source added.
The company said on Sept. 26 that it had total available
cash of 128 million euros, including unused credit facilities.
Such a sum would not last long. Andrea Giuricin, a transport
analyst at Milan's Bicocca University, estimates that Alitalia
needs at least 10 million euros a day to keep its aircraft
flying and has annual operating costs of at least 3.7 billion
euros.
Concern over Alitalia's finances is such that civil aviation
authority ENAC will summon representatives from the company in
the next few days to assess its business prospects, a source
close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Italy's government and Alitalia shareholders have been
betting on Air France-KLM raising its stake from 25
percent and possibly even taking control of the group, but there
remain disagreements over financial commitments and business
strategy.
"NO SOLUTION YET"
A meeting between the government and Alitalia management on
Tuesday finished without a solution.
"We are working on it, there are various ideas, but there
is no solution yet," Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said.
Alitalia Chairman Roberto Colaninno told the board at a
meeting on Tuesday the government is "finishing up its analysis
of the situation in order to define the necessary measures", the
company said. The board will meet again on Thursday.
Alitalia is confident that support from creditor banks will
enable it to sort out its finances, it said.
Alitalia's new CEO Gabriele Del Torchio is pinning
turnaround hopes on the more lucrative long-haul market after
the company's attempt to become a strong regional player was
scuppered by aggressive competition from low-cost carriers
Ryanair and easyJet.
The chief executive of Air France-KLM has indicated that the
two airlines could complement each other in the long-haul
segment.
Alitalia is part of SkyTeam, a business grouping of 19
airlines that allows them to sell seats on one another's
flights, thereby extending their network without adding routes.
"Alitalia is an important partner. If it leaves the SkyTeam
alliance, the loss of revenues for Air France-KLM could reach
100 million euros a year," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Pierre
Boucheny said, adding that he expects the group to back Alitalia
only if it is guaranteed control of strategy.
However, the Italian side is determined not to sell too
cheaply.
"This is a tug of war over the price," said transport
analyst Giuricin. "Air France-KLM would like to buy Alitalia as
cheaply as possible, preferably without having to take on its
debt, while the Italian shareholders want to get something out
of this as well."
Italian shareholders will also take some convincing before
giving up their say on company strategy, with the government
considering Alitalia to be a key national asset that employs
14,000 people.
Alitalia shareholder and Deputy Chairman Salvatore Mancuso
was quoted on Monday saying he was not in favour of a takeover
by Air France-KLM, citing the risk of significant job cuts and a
deep restructuring.
Rome has been looking for a public entity that could invest
100 million euros in Alitalia before a tie-up with a partner,
sources said, although Transport Minister Lupi denied the state
had asked railway group Ferrovie dello Stato to buy into it.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Sisto and Stefano Bernabei in
Rome, Matthias Blamont in Paris; Writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by Paola Arosio and Pravin Char)