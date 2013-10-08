ROME Oct 8 Troubled Italian airline Alitalia
risks having to file for bankruptcy if no deal on a
proposed capital increase is reached in a couple of weeks, a
government source said on Tuesday.
Alitalia's shareholders will vote on a capital increase of
at least 100 million euros ($136 million) on Oct. 14 to help
keep the company afloat.
"Alitalia risks filing for bankruptcy if no solution on the
capital increase is found in a couple of weeks," the government
source told Reuters.
Alitalia needs around 500 million euros to keep going and to
be able to invest in a new turnaround strategy, analysts have
said, after accumulating losses of over 1 billion euros since
being privatised in 2009.
Air France-KLM owns a 25 percent stake in the carrier.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
