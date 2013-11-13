MILAN Nov 13 Italian airline Alitalia is likely to extend the deadline for subscribing to a capital increase at Wednesday's board meeting to give major shareholder Air France-KLM more time to sign up.

Italy's flagship carrier is wrestling with financial losses and faces a battle with unions as well as being stuck in a months-long tussle with Air France-KLM over whether they want to keep their strategic and financial partnership alive.

Alitalia is expected to push back the Nov. 15 deadline, possibly until Nov. 21, for signing on to a 300 million euro ($403 million) cash injection that would provide the funds to keep its planes flying, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Air France-KLM is Alitalia's biggest shareholder but it has written off its 25 percent stake and threatened to sit out of the cash call unless its Italian counterpart comes up with a tough restructuring plan to lower its 813 million euro net debt.

Alitalia is taking steps, including drafting a revamped business plan that is due to be presented to the board later on Wednesday and that could include some 2,000 job cuts. The Italian government has also dangled the prospect of a new Asian partner for Alitalia, though no concrete one has emerged.

For both sides, however, the threats belie a desire not to abandon an alliance that many airline insiders say could yet bring benefits to both carriers in the long-term.

Even by buying time, however, Alitalia's room for manoeuvre is limited. Distracted by off-and-on financial emergencies, the airline has not as yet come up with a sustainable industrial plan.

Italy's unions are gearing up for battle should job cuts at the airline compound the situation for workers already struggling in a grim economic environment. The response would be "very, very hard," Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL union, said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Alitalia also remains a political hot potato for the fragile coalition government of Enrico Letta, and any tough restructuring of the flag carrier to suit a foreign investor would rankle.

Alitalia's woes risk becoming an issue within Letta's fractious centre-left party, which is holding primaries on December 8 to choose a new party chief.

"Alitalia's problem isn't the passport of its shareholders, rather efficiency and job creation for our country," Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi, the front runner to become centre-left party chief, said in a tweet on Monday.

The board meeting is due to start at 1700 GMT. Under Italian law, a board of directors can decide to postpone a deadline for capital increase subscriptions without calling a shareholders meeting.

So far, Alitalia can count on up to 240 million euros pledged, among others, by Italy's two biggest banks IntesaSanpaolo and UniCredit as well as by state-backed postal services group Poste Italiane, which Letta pulled in last month to try and keep Alitalia flying.

Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at Milan's Bicocca University, said the decision to pull in Italy's postal service provider has effectively stymied discussion on a true long-term industrial plan.

"Strategically, the move by the government to bring in Italy's postal service is backfiring because it's effectively alienating Air France, which is a more natural (industrial) partner," Giuricin said.