UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 18 Italian airline Alitalia said on Friday it had already raised 130 million euros ($178 million) as part of its capital increase for up to 300 million euros approved this week by shareholders.
Half of the amount came from shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo , Atlantia and Immsi.
The other half came from Intesa and UniCredit as part of a guarantee for up to 100 million euros the two banks are providing on the recapitalisation, the airline said in a statement.
Alitalia also said Poste Italiane had reiterated in a letter it would to guarantee a 75 million euro investment if shareholders were not to cover the entire cash call. ($1 = 0.7302 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources