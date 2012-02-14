Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in US
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
MILAN Feb 14 The consortium of businessmen that owns Alitalia named Andrea Ragnetti on Tuesday as the new chief executive of Italy's flagship airline, replacing outgoing CEO Rocco Sabelli.
Alitalia Chairman Roberto Colaninno said after a meeting of the CAI consortium in Milan that shareholders had unanimously agreed to appoint Ragnetti, a former manager of Telecom Italia and Philips.
CAI bought a then-bankrupt Alitalia in 2008. The appointment of Ragnetti will be ratified by Alitalia's board on Feb. 24. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Expects adj CASM to fall by 3.25-4.75 pct in current quarter (Adds details)
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.