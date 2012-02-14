MILAN Feb 14 The consortium of businessmen that owns Alitalia named Andrea Ragnetti on Tuesday as the new chief executive of Italy's flagship airline, replacing outgoing CEO Rocco Sabelli.

Alitalia Chairman Roberto Colaninno said after a meeting of the CAI consortium in Milan that shareholders had unanimously agreed to appoint Ragnetti, a former manager of Telecom Italia and Philips.

CAI bought a then-bankrupt Alitalia in 2008. The appointment of Ragnetti will be ratified by Alitalia's board on Feb. 24. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Andre Grenon)