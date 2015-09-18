(Adds first-half results)
ROME/MILAN, Sept 18 Silvano Cassano, the chief
executive of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, has resigned
with immediate effect after less than a year in the job, the
carrier said on Friday.
Alitalia last year picked Cassano as CEO of the new company
formed when Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad agreed to buy a 49
percent stake in the Italian airline as part of a 1.76 billion
euro ($2 billion) rescue plan.
Cassano, 58, is leaving for personal reasons and his duties
will be shared between other executives until a replacement is
found, Alitalia said, with a spokesman adding that Cassano's
departure was unrelated to airline's financial performance.
Hours after announcing Cassano's departure, Alitalia
reported a net loss of 130 million euros ($148 million)in the
first half of 2015, which it said was better than it had
budgeted for.
It said the loss had increased by 30 million euros in the
second quarter from the first and had been affected by a fire in
May at Rome's main Fiumicino airport, which had cost it some 80
million euros.
Alitalia has been loss-making for years but after the tie-up
with Etihad it forecast a return to profitability by 2017, a
target it confirmed on Friday.
However, a change at the helm so early into its latest
restructuring does not bode well for the company's recovery
path, said Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at Milan's
Bicocca university.
"The airline has done poorly in the first three months of
the year, which are usually the most difficult, and the second
and third quarter are also likely to have been very weak after
Vueling, Ryanair and easyJet have added
a number of flights from Rome's Fiumicino airport," he said
before the first-half results were released.
Low-cost airlines have added more than 200 weekly flights
from Fiumicino during the summer season, he added.
The tie-up with Etihad is expected to bring Alitalia money
to invest in more profitable long-haul routes and make it less
reliant on domestic and regional services, where it has
struggled to compete against budget carriers and high-speed
trains.
Before joining Alitalia, Cassano had served as Chairman and
CEO of Italian shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci and had
stints as CEO at fashion company Benetton Group and at Fiat Auto
Financial and Consumer Services.
