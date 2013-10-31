ROME Oct 31 Roberto Colaninno, chairman of Italy's troubled air carrier Alitalia, said on Thursday he will no longer be a manager at the company after a capital increase is completed, though he will remain a shareholder and on the board of directors.

"I will not be free to take on new executive roles in the company," after the airline finishes a 300-million-euro cash call, he said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)