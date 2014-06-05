BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
ROME, June 5 Alitalia's creditor banks have not yet reached agreement with Abu Dhabi airline Etihad over the struggling Italian carrier's 800 million euro ($1.09 billion) debt burden, a source close to the negotiations said on Thursday.
"We still have to work on it," the source said.
How to treat Alitalia's debt has been a key sticking point in the negotiations between Etihad, the banks and the Italian government as they seek to hammer out a rescue deal for the loss-making airline.
Earlier on Thursday, a government source said the banks had backed a rescue plan presented by Etihad. A preliminary evaluation of the plan will be made at an Alitalia board meeting on Friday, the government source said. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by James Mackenzie)
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.