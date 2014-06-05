ROME, June 5 Alitalia's creditor banks have not yet reached agreement with Abu Dhabi airline Etihad over the struggling Italian carrier's 800 million euro ($1.09 billion) debt burden, a source close to the negotiations said on Thursday.

"We still have to work on it," the source said.

How to treat Alitalia's debt has been a key sticking point in the negotiations between Etihad, the banks and the Italian government as they seek to hammer out a rescue deal for the loss-making airline.

Earlier on Thursday, a government source said the banks had backed a rescue plan presented by Etihad. A preliminary evaluation of the plan will be made at an Alitalia board meeting on Friday, the government source said. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by James Mackenzie)