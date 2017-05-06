MILAN May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which
asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had
debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of Feb. 28,
Italy's government said.
In a document marking the opening of the special
administration process and the appointment of three
commissioners that will run the airline from now on, the
government said on Saturday Alitalia had current liabilities of
around 2.3 billion euros and assets worth 921 million.
Alitalia, 49 percent owned by Etihad Airways, has filed to
be put under special administration for the second time in less
than a decade after workers rejected its latest rescue plan,
starting a process that will lead to the carrier being
overhauled, sold off or wound up.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
