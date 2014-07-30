RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
ROME, July 30 Troubled Italian airline Alitalia may raise the size of a capital hike agreed last week to 300 million euros ($401.13 million) to smooth the way for a tie-up with Abu Dhabi's Etihad, a person close to Alitalia shareholders said on Wednesday.
Alitalia's shareholders approved a capital increase of up to 250 million euros last week as part of a bid to meet the conditions Etihad has set to buy 49 percent of the flagship airline.
"The capital hike could rise to 300 million euros," the source said.
Discussions are ongoing over the terms of the deal and sources said earlier on Wednesday the main issue now under discussion was whether the agreed capital raising would be sufficient to cover any possible losses and past liabilities at Alitalia.
($1 = 0.7479 Euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by James Mackenzie)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017