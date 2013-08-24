MILAN Aug 24 Italian airline Alitalia is in
talks with Etihad Airways on a commercial deal that may even
lead to the Abu Dhabi-based carrier taking a stake in the
money-losing Italian company, daily il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
Neither Alitalia nor Etihad could immediately be reached for
comment.
Citing unnamed sources, the paper said there had been
several meetings in recent weeks between managers at both
companies, including recently appointed Alitalia Chief Executive
Gabriele del Torchio.
Del Torchio, who is known as a turnaround specialist, was
recruited earlier this year to lead the struggling Italian
airline back to profitability.
Alitalia, which is 25 percent owned by Air France-KLM
, was rescued from bankruptcy in 2008, when it was
bought by a consortium of Italian companies including bank
Intesa Sanpaolo, road operator Atlantia and
holding company IMMSI.
In its industrial plan presented in July, the new CEO said
the company planned to increase its financial resources by 300
million euros ($400 million) by the end of this year.
Alitalia and Etihad were mentioned in the context of a
possible tie-up earlier this year, but Etihad said at the time
there were no talks between the two firms beyond those on code
sharing.
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Praveen Menon in
Dubai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)