BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
ROME Dec 19 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is considering a possible investment of 300 million euros ($412.88 million) in Italian carrier Alitalia, a political source close to the matter said on Thursday.
But other options besides Etihad are on the table for the troubled Italian airline, the source added.
"It is possible that Air France-KLM may reenter the game. The presence of the Arab group on European routes is irksome, it might reconsider," the source said.
Etihad and Alitalia declined to comment.
Earlier this month sources said Etihad was examining Alitalia's books.
($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.