ROME, July 25 Alitalia Chief Executive Gabriele
Del Torchio denied a newspaper report on Friday that Etihad
Airways had set a deadline of July 28 to agree its planned
merger with the troubled Italian carrier.
"That's not what I understand," he told reporters before a
shareholder meeting.
In an unsourced report, the Corriere della Sera daily
reported that Etihad Airways CEO James Hogan had given Alitalia
until Monday to agree to the tie-up or else the Gulf carrier's
proposal would no longer stand.
Separately a shareholder, who declined to be quoted by name,
said Friday's meeting would only approve a planned capital
increase of up to 250 million euros ($336.58 million) and sign
off on last year's accounts. Investors will not sign off on an
accord with Etihad, he added.
($1 = 0.7428 Euros)
