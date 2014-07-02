TURIN, Italy, July 2 Intesa Sanpaolo is
not prepared to invest in Alitalia if trade unions do not give
their full support to a business plan drawn up by Gulf airline
Etihad Airways to rescue the troubled Italian flagship carrier,
the chairman of the Italian bank's management board said on
Wednesday.
"For our part we have made our participation conditional on
all problems posed by Etihad being resolved starting with
agreements with the unions," Gianmaria Gros Pietro.
Intesa Sanpaolo is a key Alitalia shareholder as well as a
creditor.
The Abu Dhabi state-owned airline said in June it had agreed
principal terms and conditions to buy a 49 percent stake in
Alitalia.
The two carriers have been in talks since December but Italy
has been reluctant to bow to Etihad's conditions over job cuts
of around 2,200 and a restructuring of the airline's debt.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Stephen Jewkes;
editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)