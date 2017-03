DUBAI Dec 19 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways confirmed on Thursday it was in talks with troubled Italian airline Alitalia, which urgently needs to find a strong partner to become profitable again.

"Etihad Airways is in discussions with Alitalia. We have no further comment at this time," an Etihad spokesman said in a statement.

Sources said last week that Etihad was examining Alitalia's books to decide whether to take a stake in the loss-making Italian airline. Another source said on Thursday Etihad could invest as much as 300 million euros ($413 million) in Alitalia. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, writing by Agnieszka Flak)