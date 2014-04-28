BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
MILAN, April 28 Alitalia's top creditors, banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are willing to convert debt worth 400 million euros ($553 million) into shares in the airline to facilitate a deal with Gulf-based peer Etihad Airways, a source close to the matter said.
However, the banks want the Italian government to do its part and help ease a possible 49 percent investment by Etihad into the loss-making Italian carrier, the source said.
Alitalia, now a private company, was kept afloat by a rescue package engineered by the Italian government last year but needs to find a cash-rich partner quickly to revamp its flight network or risk having to ground its planes. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
