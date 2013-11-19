ROME Nov 19 The Italian government has spoken
to sovereign wealth funds from the United Arab Emirates about
the possibility of investing in struggling airline Alitalia, a
senior adviser to Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday.
Fabrizio Pagani, Letta's senior economic adviser, said
Alitalia appeared to be looking for a partner outside Europe,
following Air France-KLM's decision not to take part
in a capital increase and allow its 25 percent stake to be
diluted to just 7 percent.
He said he had been to the United Arab Emirates to discuss
the situation with sovereign wealth funds. "We spoke about
investments in the broadest sense possible," he said.
Italian media reports have previously mentioned Etihad
Airways as a potential alternative foreign backer for Alitalia,
but the Abu Dhabi-based company declined to comment.
Sources close to the matter said, however, that Etihad had
no interest in investing in the Italian carrier.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, additional reporting by Praveen
Menon in Dubai; editing by Agnieszka Flak)