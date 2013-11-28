MILAN Nov 28 Alitalia expects its 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase to be fully covered given interest for the shares not taken up in the first stage of the cash call, the Italian airline said on Thursday.

The company said that by the deadline for existing shareholders to subscribe to the cash call it had received 173 million euros, including guarantee payments made by Italy's two largest banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

The emergency cash call, part of a bigger rescue package engineered by the government, is seen as just a stopgap measure and gives Alitalia a few months longer to find a strategic investor that would help revamp the group and make it more competitive in a tough airline market. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)