By Steve Scherer and Valentina Consiglio
ROME, Oct 10 The Italian government offered
financial support on Thursday to help rescue Alitalia using the
state-owned post office, but said it wanted radical change at
the national airline and shareholders to join a life-saving
capital increase.
Alitalia needs 500 million euros ($676.12 million) to avoid
imminent bankruptcy and its main fuel provider, Italian oil and
gas giant Eni, has threatened to stop supplies this
weekend if a rescue plan is not approved.
Poste Italiane, the postal services group which also
controls cargo and charter passenger airline Mistral Air, would
participate in a capital increase for the flag carrier, the
government said in a statement.
The government said it regarded Alitalia - which has not
turned in a profit since 2002 and is struggling to keep up
payments on one billion euros of debt - as a strategic asset.
However, Rome wanted shareholders, including top investor
Air France-KLM, to share in the burden of the capital
increase for the airline, which was privatised in 2008.
It gave no financial details but said that if Alitalia could
implement a radical change of strategy, the government was ready
to help with "the strategic and financial instruments the
country can rely on".
Sources close to the situation had told Reuters the rescue
plan envisaged the state injecting 150 million euros into the
airline, the same amount as existing shareholders, while banks
would provide an additional 200 million euros in new loans.
"It's a bridging solution to guarantee the financial
survival of the company but it depends on a strong change in the
way the company is run," one of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Under the rescue plan, Poste Italiane would inject 75
million euros into Alitalia through the capital increase, the
sources had told Reuters. The rest of the state help would come
in the form of credit guarantees, the sources said.
Alitalia's board is to meet on the bailout plan on Friday.
One source said the government was still pinning its
longer-term hopes on a strategic partnership between Alitalia
and Air France-KLM, which owns 25 percent of the Italian
carrier.
Ministers have approached several state companies in the
past few weeks, including railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato,
trying to persuade them to stump up funding for Alitalia.
Spain's Telefonica recently did a deal to take over
the controlling company behind Telecom Italia. Prime
Minister Enrico Letta is loath to see another national asset
fail or be sold to a foreign rival without guarantees on
safeguarding jobs.
Air France, which is in the middle of a restructuring
itself, was barred from staging a full takeover of Alitalia in
late 2008 by then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Berlusconi instead strung together a disparate group of 21
investors including retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and
highway operator Atlantia.
Since then, Alitalia has lost nearly 700,000 euros a day and
become a symbol of Italy's economic malaise, hampered by
mismanagement and political meddling.
Now the government and Alitalia's shareholders are ready to
let Air France raise its stake and possibly even take over the
group, but there is no agreement with the Franco-Dutch carrier
over financial commitments and business strategy.
Alitalia, which according to analysts needs at least 10
million euros a day to keep its aircraft flying, said on Sept.
26 that it had total available cash of 128 million euros,
including unused credit facilities.