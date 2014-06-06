ROME, June 6 Alitalia's creditor banks have not
yet concluded their discussions of the turnaround plan presented
by Abu Dhabi's Etihad, a member of the board of statutory
auditors said on Friday.
"The negotiations with the banks are still going on,"
Tommaso Di Tanno told reporters outside a board meeting of the
loss-making Italian carrier.
Alitalia's board was meeting on Friday to make an initial
evaluation of the plan, which sources close to the talks have
said has the basic support of the banks but which has not yet
received their final blessing.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)