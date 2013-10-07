ROME Oct 7 The Italian government has asked
state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to consider
investing in troubled national carrier Alitalia, sources close
to the situation said on Monday, confirming a weekend report in
the daily Il Messaggero.
Cash-strapped Alitalia is at the centre of wrangling with
Air France-KLM, which is considering raising its 25 percent
stake, although a deal is being held up by disagreements over
strategy and finances.
"The government has asked FS to consider an intervention in
Alitalia," said one source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A meeting at Prime Minister Enrico Letta's offices in
Palazzo Chigi with rail chief executive Mauro Moretti is
expected later on Monday.