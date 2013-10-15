MILAN Oct 15 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76
million euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia's 300-million euro
capital increase.
The bank, an Alitalia shareholder, said in a statement it
would subscribe to its quota of the cash call, or 26 million
euros.
In addition, the bank will guarantee up to 50 million euros
of the cash call if other Alitalia shareholders do not buy into
it. That amount will be advanced to Alitalia given its financial
troubles.
"Therefore Intesa Sanpaolo's maximum commitment to the
Alitalia's capital increase is 76 million euros," Intesa said in
a statement.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)