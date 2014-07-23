Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN, July 23 The banks will not cover any shortfall in an expected capital increase at troubled Italian flagship carrier Alitalia, should the Italian post office decide not to subscribe the cash call, a top executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday.
"It is absolutely out of the question," Intesa Sanpaolo management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on the sidelines of a conference.
Italy's biggest retail bank is a shareholder of Alitalia.
Poste Italiane, the state-owned Italian postal services company, is Alitalia's second-biggest shareholder with nearly 20 percent.
On Tuesday sources said Poste Italiane would only invest more money in Alitalia if it avoided taking on the airline's past liabilities.
Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad plans to buy 49 percent of the loss-making airline in a deal the Italian government hopes will make Alitalia profitable again.
As part of that deal, all Alitalia shareholders are being asked to participate pro rata in a 200 million euro share issue to cover any losses Alitalia is likely to make before the deal is finalised. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.