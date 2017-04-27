ROME, April 27 Italy's government will not take part in any potential capital increase for the loss-making Alitalia airline that is preparing to ask to be put under special administration, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

"The government is not willing to participate directly or indirectly in any capital increase," Padoan said during question time in parliament when asked if state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could be used to help rescue the carrier.

Padoan said that once Alitalia asks to be put in special administration, the government would act with "maximum speed" in naming a state administrator. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)