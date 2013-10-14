FRANKFURT Oct 14 Deutsche Lufthansa is not interested in taking a stake in near-bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia, which is on the lookout for a strategic foreign partner, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.

"There's no interest in Alitalia from Lufthansa's side," Martin Riecken, spokesman for Lufthansa Europe said.

"(Chief Executive Christoph) Franz was very clear in his comments before that there's no interest in investing in other airlines at this point." (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)