MILAN, Sept 10 The chief executive of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday outgoing chairman of sports car maker Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo would be a good candidate for the chairmanship of flagship carrier Alitalia.

"Given the experience of Montezemolo he could be a good name," Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.

UniCredit is one of the main shareholders and a creditor of Alitalia which last month reached an agreement with Etihad that will see the Abu Dhabi-based airline buy 49 percent of loss-making Alitalia.

On Wednesday Fiat said Montezemolo would step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)