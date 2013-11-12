* Deadline to subscribe to Alitalia cap hike is Thursday
* Air France yet to make a decision
* Alitalia needs cash to keep flying
* Alitalia board to discuss new business plan on Wednesday
(Adds background)
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Nov 12 Italy is hoping for a South-East
Asian partner for Alitalia should its top shareholder Air
France-KLM decide not to participate in a 300 million
euro ($402 million) capital increase, Transport Minister
Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.
The troubled Italian carrier needs a significant cash
injection from its shareholders to continue flying. But Air
France-KLM, Alitalia's biggest investor with a stake
of 25 percent, has so far refrained from committing to the cash
call, with French media saying it won't subscribe.
The French carrier and other Alitalia investors have until
the end of Thursday to decide whether they want to take part in
the capital increase.
"I hope Air France will subscribe ... if they don't, their
stake will fall to around 7 percent and then we can look for a
partner in South-East Asia," Lupi told journalists.
Asked if there was also talk about Gulf carrier Etihad
Airways, which has been mentioned by Italian media as a possible
partner for Alitalia, Lupi said: "I don't think so, I've read
about (Russia's) Aeroflot and Air China ."
Though Alitalia was privatised in 2008, the Italian
government has been active in trying to rescue the national
carrier, which it considers a strategic asset.
Last month, Rome backed a plan to guarantee the near-term
survival of Alitalia that included a cash injection of up to 75
million euros by state-owned postal services group Poste
Italiane.
In exchange for its support, the government has demanded a
radical new business plan, something Alitalia is due to discuss
at a board meeting on Wednesday along with heavy job losses.
Air France has also demanded strict conditions in Alitalia's
business plan as a condition to join the cash call.
The French airline wrote off at the end of October the
entire value of its stake in Alitalia, a decision that leaves
Air France free to continue to invest in the rival, or walk away
without any future impact on its accounts.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Mark Potter)