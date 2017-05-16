BRIEF-Botswana Metals updates regarding BCL Ltd
* Has been advised by KPMG Botswana that High Court Of Botswana placed BCL Limited into final liquidation at the hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 16 Air France-KLM on Tuesday ruled out stepping in to save near-bankrupt Alitalia, with its chief executive telling shareholders its past experience would discourage it from investing directly in Italy again.
In 2008, Air France-KLM walked away from a planned takeover of Alitalia after talks with the Italian carrier's unions broke down.
Earlier this month, Alitalia went into administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)
MUMBAI, June 17 Lanco Infratech Ltd confirmed on Saturday that India's central bank had directed the company's lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process under the country's bankruptcy laws.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, on Friday won a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, after its bid of 823 million reais ($250 million)was approved by creditors, Raízen said in a securities filing.