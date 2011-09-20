Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
ROMA, 20 settembre L'ex presidente di Autostrade Gian Carlo Elia Valori e i manager Claudio Prati e Danilo Dini oggi sono stati rinviati a giudizio per aggiotaggio nell'ambito dell'inchiesta sulla tentata scalata ad Alitalia. Lo riferisce una fonte giudiziaria.
Il gup di Roma ha stabilito che Elia Valori, Prati e Dini andranno a processo il prossimo 22 novembre, data in cui verrà giudicato anche l'ex presidente della Corte Costituzionale Antonio Baldassarre.
(Redazione General News Roma +3906 85224380, fax +3906 8540860, Reutersitaly@thomsonreuters.com) -- Sul sito www.reuters.it le altre notizie Reuters in italiano. Le top news anche su www.twitter.com/reuters_italia
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.