BRIEF-Fitch says China's bank results to highlight rising risks
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Poste Italiane, bank Unicredit and Odissea have joined Alitalia as new shareholders after investing in the Italian airline's 300 million euro ($410 million) capital increase, Alitalia said on Friday.
The cash from the capital increase will be used to keep the troubled airline in the air while it searches for a new partner willing to invest in its fleet and make it profitable in the longer term. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
March 5 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Sunday.