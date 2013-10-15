ROME Oct 15 Some large shareholders of ailing
Italian airline Alitalia are planning to subscribe already on
Wednesday to a much-needed capital increase of up to 300 million
euros ($407.58 million), a source close to the situation told
Reuters.
The source also said that Italian banks IntesaSanpaolo
and UniCredit will offer Alitalia 200 million
euros in existing and new credit lines aimed at keeping the
airline afloat.
The source declined to give details on which shareholders
would join the cash call and for how much. But the source said
that those attending a board meeting late on Monday "have backed
the capital increase unanimously and are thus expected to do
their share".
Investors Gavio, Fondiaria-SAI, Riva and Toto were
not present during the vote for the capital hike.
It was not immediately possible to reach Alitalia
shareholders for comment.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Paola Arosio)