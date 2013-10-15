PARIS Oct 15 Alitalia's biggest investor, Air
France-KLM, is currently undecided as to whether to
take part in a 300-million- euro ($408 million) capital increase
at the Italian airline, a source close to the Franco-Dutch
carrier said on Monday.
"The position of Air France-KLM is 50:50 at this stage," the
source said. "The business plan presented last week was not
suitable, the conditions were not fulfilled, particularly in
terms of debt restructuring."
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that
Alitalia was of strategic interest for Air France-KLM.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark John)