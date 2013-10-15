* Intesa commits up to 76 mln euros to capital increase
* Shareholders have 30 days to decide on participation
* Alitalia's future uncertain without Air France-KLM
* Air France-KLM declines to comment
By Alberto Sisto and Cyril Altmeyer
ROME/PARIS, Oct 15 A decision by Alitalia's
biggest shareholder, Air France-KLM, on whether to participate
in an emergency share issue for the near-bankrupt Italian
airline is evenly balanced, a source close to the Franco-Dutch
carrier said on Tuesday.
Air France-KLM is crucial to Alitalia's chances of keeping
flying, but the source told Reuters that the Italian carrier's
survival plan fell short of its requirements.
"The position of Air France-KLM is 50:50 at this stage," the
source said. "The business plan presented last week was not
suitable, the conditions were not fulfilled, particularly in
terms of debt restructuring."
However, the source added that Alitalia was "of strategic
interest" to Air France-KLM, which owns 25 percent of the
airline that has not made a profit for more than a decade.
Air France-KLM approved the 300 million-euro ($408
million) share issue along with Alitalia's other investors
during a meeting that lasted until the early hours of Tuesday.
But it is not obliged to participate in the cash call, and
has always said it would attach strict conditions before giving
any help. Analysts suggest Air France-KLM is dragging its feet
in order to secure stricter restructuring concessions from the
Italian government and other shareholders.
The cash call, part of a wider bailout, is seen as only a
stop-gap solution before talks on a possible tie-up between
Alitalia and Air France-KLM.
Massimo Sarmi, the head of Italy's post office, which has
agreed to commit 75 million euros to the capital increase, was
flying to Paris to discuss matters with Air France, a second
source told Reuters.
An Air France-KLM spokesman declined to comment.
Alitalia came close to being grounded last weekend after its
major creditor Eni threatened to cut off fuel supplies.
Rome has patched together an emergency 500 million-euro
fund, persuading the state-owned post office to take part and
banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit to
provide guarantees of up to 100 million euros. A broader
consortium of banks would put up 200 million in existing and new
loans.
Intesa, which is also an Alitalia shareholder, said in a
statement it would subscribe to its quota of the cash call, or
26 million euros, on top of the bank guarantee of up to 50
million euros.
But Alitalia still needs to find about 100 million euros
more from its shareholders, who have 30 days to decide whether
to sign up. That gives Air France considerable leverage.
The Franco-Dutch carrier was barred from a full takeover of
Alitalia in late 2008 by then prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Alitalia has lost 700,000 euros a day since then and Italy's
current government and Alitalia shareholders hope to persuade
Air France to join the capital increase. So far the parties have
failed to agree financial commitments and business strategy.
Alitalia wants to reposition itself in the higher-margin
long-haul market after losing out on regional and domestic
routes to competition from low-cost carriers and high-speed
trains. That plan appears to clash with Air France's demands for
much tougher restructuring and debt-cutting measures.
Analysts have said the logical way to save the Italian
carrier would be for Air France-KLM to take over the operating
core of the airline and get rid of the entire Alitalia
back-office structure, However, that would mean severe cost cuts
and job losses, which Rome and unions are likely to oppose.
If Air France-KLM does not participate in the share issue,
it could be overtaken by the Italian post office as the top
investor and its own stake could drop to below 15 percent. This
would effectively cost the company its veto power on any new
shareholders coming in.
If Alitalia were to fail, Air France-KLM would lose access
to Europe's fourth-largest travel market. But with Air France in
the middle of a tough restructuring itself, that decision will
be a close.
"Without Air France-KLM, there is even less of a future for
Alitalia," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at Milan's
Bicocca university. "If Air France-KLM does not put in the
money, I want to see which Italian shareholders fill the gap."
The support of all of Alitalia's domestic investors for the
capital increase is also uncertain. Its second biggest
shareholder, the Riva family, has had its assets seized in a
judicial investigation, including its 11 percent stake in
Alitalia.
Alitalia is owned by a disparate group of 21 investors
including Intesa and highway operator Atlantia.