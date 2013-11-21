BRIEF-Alarmforce Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Alix Resources Corp : * Provides update on bitcoins * Says will not be proceeding with the implementation of a bitcoin exchange at
this time * Says intends to continue its proposed bitcoin service payment plan with its
mining service providers * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors brace for rate hikes in U.S., and eventually Europe
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results