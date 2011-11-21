* Mike Grant announced as new CRO
* Al Jaber continues to move forward with rescheduling of
debt - statement
DUBAI, NOV 21 - Abu Dhabi's Al Jaber Group, in talks
to restructure more than $1 billion in debt, appointed Mike
Grant as its chief restructuring officer (CRO), the company said
on Monday.
The privately-owned firm said in a statement the new CRO
will work with lenders and management on matters related to the
rescheduling of its financial debt.
Grant, who is a partner at restructuring firm Aaronite, has
previously led projects in the region and was CRO at Kuwait's
The Investment Dar, restructuring $3.6 billion.
Grant has also worked at senior positions in Eurotunnel
and Railtrack and according to his profile on
Aaronite's website.
Al Jaber is one of the most prominent family-owned private
sector firms in Abu Dhabi, where the acknowledgment of financial
difficulties has been minimal, in contrast to neighbouring
Dubai, under the spotlight for its debt woes since late 2009.
The contractor said in the statement it continues to move
forward with plans to reschedule its borrowings.
"The CRO will work with the Reorganisation and Steering
Committee and its advisers, group management and the
Co-ordinating Committee of creditor banks ('CoCom') on all
matters related to the rescheduling of the group's financial
indebtedness," the company statement said.
Al Jaber said in June it was nearing a standstill agreement
with core lenders, though sources told Reuters a final deal was
still far off.
