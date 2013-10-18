* Court filings to remain confidential while Al Jazeera
appeals
* Delaware high court to decide if filings to be made public
* Appeal of unsealing order could take a year
* Case stems from AT&T refusal to carry Al Jazeera news
channel
Oct 18 A legal fight over AT&T Inc's
refusal to carry the U.S. news channel of Qatar-based
broadcaster Al Jazeera can remain under wraps for now, despite a
ruling by a Delaware state judge earlier this week lifting the
secrecy in the case.
Judge Sam Glasscock approved on Wednesday a stipulation
allowing the case to remain under seal while Al Jazeera appeals
his previous ruling in favor of news organizations that wanted
the case in the open.
The lawsuit stems from AT&T's refusal to carry a news
channel launched by Al Jazeera in the United States in August.
Al Jazeera sued AT&T in Delaware's Court of Chancery, saying
AT&T had broken and wrongfully terminated their contract.
Both sides said the case should be kept secret, arguing that
making such information public would hurt their negotiations
with other channels and cable companies.
The Associated Press, Bloomberg News and others protested
the extensive use of confidential filings in the lawsuit, and
Glasscock ordered the case unsealed on Monday.
The stipulation approved by Glasscock will keep the filings
confidential to protect Al Jazeera should it be successful as it
appeals his previous order to Delaware's Supreme Court.
The appeal could take a year before it is heard and decided.
Al Jazeera reaches more than 250 million viewers globally,
but has had a tough time gaining a foothold in the United
States, where it has been perceived by some as anti-American.
It bought Current TV, founded by former U.S. vice president
Al Gore, in January, taking on its distribution agreements with
carriers such as AT&T, which says it reaches 5 million viewers.
AT&T has said Al Jazeera's lawsuit mischaracterized the
dispute and that Al Jazeera is the one in breach of an
agreement.
The case is Al Jazeera LLC v. AT&T Services Inc., Delaware
Chancery Court, No. 8823.