* Arabic-language sports channel to launch next month
* Channel to focus on sports news
DOHA Oct 27 Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera
will launch a sports news channel across the Middle East next
month, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The channel will broadcast hourly news bulletins and 20
sports news programmes covering major international tournaments
and events including European football leagues on Egyptian
satellite Nilesat, the statement said.
Two programmes will be dedicated to covering major sports
events in the Middle East and North Africa, it said.
The channel, which will broadcast in Arabic, will provide
coverage of events that are not transmitted live through a
5-hour programme broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays, it said.
Al Jazeera's first sports channel, dedicated to live sports
coverage, was launched in 2003. The new channel will focus on
sports news, a spokesman said.
Last December Qatar won the right to host the 2022 World Cup
soccer tournament and in August the tiny Gulf state officially
launched a bid to host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
It has submitted a bid for the 2017 World Athletic
Championships, and has expressed interest in hosting the Grand
Départ for the 2016 Tour de France.
Al Jazeera recently bought a share of the domestic
television rights of French soccer league games from 2012 to
2016. The network paid $129 million a year for the rights to
broadcast two live games a week and for other associated rights
over four seasons between 2012 and 2016.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty)