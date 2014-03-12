LONDON, March 12 London-listed Alkane Energy
is in talks with a number of companies active in the
shale gas industry about taking a partnership share in its
British onshore concessions likely to contain sizeable shale gas
resources.
Britain has one of Europe's most active shale gas markets
thanks to tax incentives offered to producers by the government
in an effort to replicate the transformation of the U.S. energy
landscape from huge shale gas extraction.
France's Total and Britain's Centrica have
already bought into UK shale gas concessions and a government
licensing round this year is set to attract other players.
Alkane Energy, which specialises in extracting onshore gas
for power generation, already owns more than 800sq km of onshore
oil and gas licences in Britain, which it says could hold
mid-sized shale gas resources.
However, the company lacks experience in shale gas
extraction and is now in talks to find a partner to help it to
draw the potentially valuable fossil fuel out of the ground.
"We're discussing it with a number of the current players. I
would be extremely hopeful of announcing something this year,"
Chief Executive Neil O'Brien told Reuters on Wednesday.
The next licensing round for onshore concessions is planned
for early this summer and O'Brien said he hopes to have a
partner around that time. He declined to name any of the
companies Alkane is talking to or give any indication of the
potential size of shale gas deposits.
Any progress on Alkane's shale gas resources are likely to
boost the company's share price.
"We see the potential for shale gas as a positive on share
price, although we need more details before putting a valuation
on this option," Liberum analysts said in a research note.
The shale revolution has not been welcomed by all.
Environmentalists have been particularly critical, saying that
the technique to break rock formations to extract the gas is
harmful to groundwater and can cause earthquakes.