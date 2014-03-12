LONDON, March 12 London-listed Alkane Energy is in talks with a number of companies active in the shale gas industry about taking a partnership share in its British onshore concessions likely to contain sizeable shale gas resources.

Britain has one of Europe's most active shale gas markets thanks to tax incentives offered to producers by the government in an effort to replicate the transformation of the U.S. energy landscape from huge shale gas extraction.

France's Total and Britain's Centrica have already bought into UK shale gas concessions and a government licensing round this year is set to attract other players.

Alkane Energy, which specialises in extracting onshore gas for power generation, already owns more than 800sq km of onshore oil and gas licences in Britain, which it says could hold mid-sized shale gas resources.

However, the company lacks experience in shale gas extraction and is now in talks to find a partner to help it to draw the potentially valuable fossil fuel out of the ground.

"We're discussing it with a number of the current players. I would be extremely hopeful of announcing something this year," Chief Executive Neil O'Brien told Reuters on Wednesday.

The next licensing round for onshore concessions is planned for early this summer and O'Brien said he hopes to have a partner around that time. He declined to name any of the companies Alkane is talking to or give any indication of the potential size of shale gas deposits.

Any progress on Alkane's shale gas resources are likely to boost the company's share price.

"We see the potential for shale gas as a positive on share price, although we need more details before putting a valuation on this option," Liberum analysts said in a research note.

The shale revolution has not been welcomed by all. Environmentalists have been particularly critical, saying that the technique to break rock formations to extract the gas is harmful to groundwater and can cause earthquakes.