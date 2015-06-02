By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, June 2
MELBOURNE, June 2 Shares in Australia's Alkane
Resources rallied on Tuesday after it moved a step
closer to starting work on a A$1 billion ($770 million) rare
earths and exotic metals project.
Alkane, principally a gold producer, won approval from the
state of New South Wales to build the Dubbo Zirconia Project,
which aims to churn out zirconium, hafnium, niobium, yttrium and
light and heavy rare earth elements.
The company expects to receive a mining lease and
environmental protection licence from the state in the next two
months, which would allow it to chase funding for the project,
aiming to start construction in early 2016 and production in the
second half of 2017.
Alkane's shares jumped 7.9 percent after the announcement,
in contrast to the only two rare earths producers outside China,
U.S. firm Molycorp, which sank 19 percent on Monday on
concerns it is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, and
Australia's Lynas Corp, which dropped 2.4 percent on
Tuesday as it pushes to keep its head above water.
"(We watch Molycorp and Lynas) with great consternation,
because it rubs off on us. That's why we try very hard to
differentiate ourselves with this polymetallic (project),"
Alkane Managing Director Ian Chalmers told Reuters.
One of those metals is hafnium, used to boost the heat
resistance of nickel-cobalt alloy in turbines, which Chalmers
said is attracting interest from the aerospace and nuclear
industries where demand is growing fast.
Alkane expects to update its feasibility study in the next
three to four months, incorporating output of hafnium, which
should boost the net present value of the project, last
estimated in 2013 at A$1.2 billion.
The bulk of its output will be zirconium, which it plans to
sell into the zirconium chemicals industry. Zirconium chemicals
are used in automotive catalysts, as well as catalysts in
chemical plants and for water purification.
"If we're unable to raise finance in the next 12 months,
we'll talk to the Chinese," Chalmers said.
That would be a last resort, due to the strategic
implications for potential aerospace customers, he said.
($1 = 1.3004 Australian dollars)
