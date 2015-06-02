MELBOURNE, June 2 Shares in Australia's Alkane Resources rallied on Tuesday after it moved a step closer to starting work on a A$1 billion ($770 million) rare earths and exotic metals project.

Alkane, principally a gold producer, won approval from the state of New South Wales to build the Dubbo Zirconia Project, which aims to churn out zirconium, hafnium, niobium, yttrium and light and heavy rare earth elements.

The company expects to receive a mining lease and environmental protection licence from the state in the next two months, which would allow it to chase funding for the project, aiming to start construction in early 2016 and production in the second half of 2017.

Alkane's shares jumped 7.9 percent after the announcement, in contrast to the only two rare earths producers outside China, U.S. firm Molycorp, which sank 19 percent on Monday on concerns it is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, and Australia's Lynas Corp, which dropped 2.4 percent on Tuesday as it pushes to keep its head above water.

"(We watch Molycorp and Lynas) with great consternation, because it rubs off on us. That's why we try very hard to differentiate ourselves with this polymetallic (project)," Alkane Managing Director Ian Chalmers told Reuters.

One of those metals is hafnium, used to boost the heat resistance of nickel-cobalt alloy in turbines, which Chalmers said is attracting interest from the aerospace and nuclear industries where demand is growing fast.

Alkane expects to update its feasibility study in the next three to four months, incorporating output of hafnium, which should boost the net present value of the project, last estimated in 2013 at A$1.2 billion.

The bulk of its output will be zirconium, which it plans to sell into the zirconium chemicals industry. Zirconium chemicals are used in automotive catalysts, as well as catalysts in chemical plants and for water purification.

"If we're unable to raise finance in the next 12 months, we'll talk to the Chinese," Chalmers said.

That would be a last resort, due to the strategic implications for potential aerospace customers, he said. ($1 = 1.3004 Australian dollars) (Editing by Joseph Radford)