BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports receipt of stockholder approval
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian generics drugmaker Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO received orders worth 44 times the number of available shares for its 13.5 billion rupee ($202.37 million) initial public offering, according to exchange data.
Alkem had received orders for about 401 million shares as of 5 p.m. (11.30 GMT), well above the 9.1 million shares on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd. Bookbuilding will close later on Thursday.
Qualified institutional investors were the most active bidders, having placed orders worth about 57.2 times the number of shares slotted.
Meanwhile, Dr. Lal Pathlabs' IPO-DLPA.NS 6.3 billion rupees ($94.44 million) IPO, whose bookbuilding also ends on Thursday, was subscribed about 33 times the number of available shares. ($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.