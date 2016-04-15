MUMBAI, April 15 India's Alkem Laboratories
has been accused by Germany's health regulator of
fudging data on clinical trials of an antibiotic and brain
disorder drug, becoming the third Indian firm to be scrutinised
since 2014 for suspected manipulation of trial data.
The medicines are now being reviewed by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) on the recommendation of the German
regulator, which inspected Alkem's Taloja plant in western India
last March.
Alkem was found to have engaged in "intentional
misrepresentation" of data and duplicated results of
electrocardiogram (ECG) readings of patients in trials, the
German regulator said in a notice sent to the EMA on March 24,
2016.
The notice and other information on the review dated April 1
was seen by Reuters on the EMA website on Friday. (bit.ly/1Vp9VgP)
In recent years, India's GVK Biosciences and Quest
Lifesciences were found to have duplicated ECG data, resulting
in the withdrawal of approvals for hundreds of drugs last year.
(reut.rs/1SFyorM).
The EMA said it was assessing the "benefit-risk" of certain
medicines that had received marketing approval based on trials
conducted by Alkem between March 2013 and March 2015.
The drugs include the antibiotic cefuroxime and rulizole,
used to treat the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis, sold both by Alkem and Slovenia's Krka, the EMA said.
Alkem was conducting trials on the drugs for Krka.
The German regulator made Alkem aware of its findings on
Sept. 8, 2015, according to the notice.
Mumbai-based Alkem did not immediately reply to requests for
comment on Friday. It said last month that UK regulator MHRA had
inspected the Taloja plant and made eight observations.
Krka did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
The German regulator said Alkem's quality management system
"neither avoided nor detected" the data manipulation. The
regulator has urged the EMA, the medicines regulator for the
European Union, to take necessary action and consider if
impacted drugs need to be suspended or recalled.
Alkem, one of the fastest-growing drugmakers in India,
debuted on Indian stock exchanges in December, raising more than
$200 million in an offering that received an overwhelming
response from investors. Since the listing, its shares have
dipped 3 percent.
Apart from conducting clinical trials for drug companies, it
sells generic versions of medicines ranging from
anti-infectives, anti-diabetics and anti-malaria drugs to 55
countries, including United States and Europe.
The EMA's opinion will be considered by the European
Commission, which will take a final decision on the medicines,
the EMA said.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)