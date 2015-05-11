May 11 Saudi Arabia-based Alkhabeer Capital said
on Monday it had launched an advisory service for structuring
and managing the assets of the Islamic charitable foundations
known as awqaf.
Alkhabeer, an Islamic investment and advisory firm, becomes
one of only a few private sector firms globally to focus on
awqaf assets.
The foundations are believed to control tens of billions of
dollars worth of assets around the world; Muslims use them to
contribute a portion of their wealth, in cash or other forms, to
charitable projects such as mosques and schools.
In many cases their management has remained
ultra-conservative, unsophisticated or inefficient, meaning they
earn low returns on their assets. So in the last few years there
have been efforts across Muslim-majority countries to modernise
the management of awqaf.
Alkhabeer will target educational institutions, family
offices and wealthy individuals that want to establish awqaf,
offering the services of asset managers, the firm said in a
statement.
The firm was founded in 2004 initially focusing on real
estate and private equity transactions, but is now actively
developing its capital markets business.
Some analysts estimate awqaf in Saudi Arabia alone now
control between $100 billion and $250 billion of assets.
In 2013, Dubai's Noor Investment Group and the Awqaf and
Minors Affairs Foundation, a Dubai government body which runs
endowments, launched an advisory firm specialising in managing
awqaf assets. Regulators in Egypt and Malaysia have also moved
to modernise the sector.
($1 = 3.7496 riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)