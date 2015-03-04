By Bernardo Vizcaino
| MANAMA, March 4
MANAMA, March 4 Alkhabeer Capital, a Saudi
Arabia-based Islamic investment and advisory firm, plans to
expand its discretionary management business and apply for a
listing on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, its chief
executive told Reuters.
The company was founded in 2004 as an advisory firm and made
the transition to investment firm in 2008, initially focusing on
real estate and private equity transactions, although it is
actively developing its capital markets business.
"It is going to be our main business in the coming five
years...It will be no less than $3 billion in assets under
management," chief executive Ammar Shata said on the sidelines
of an industry conference in Bahrain.
Jeddah-based Alkhabeer held 2.49 billion riyals ($664
million) in assets under management at the end of 2013, a 52.1
percent increase from a year earlier, its latest financials
showed.
The firm is preparing an application for a listing on the
Saudi bourse, which is to be submitted before the end of this
year, complementing a planned overseas expansion.
"We will go with the minimum which will be 30 percent of our
capital," said Shata, adding that the firm was planning to have
an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre with
Africa further down the line.
"We are also looking to expand later on in Africa - there is
no specific date but definitely Morocco is in our targets in the
coming three to five years."
Alkhabeer, in which conglomerate Saudi Binladin Group is a
top shareholder, has also increased its investment activities in
the hospitality and specialised healthcare sectors.
It made two acquisitions last year and is plannning another
later this year, seeking a majority stake of between $50 million
to $150 million in a healthcare provider, said Shata.
The firm paid a 5 percent dividend to shareholders last
month, the second time it has paid an annual dividend, with
plans to continue such annual distributions at a minimum 5
percent in coming years, he added.
In December, the firm launched a venture capital unit that
focuses on start-up firms in sectors including mobile
communications, e-commerce and social media.
