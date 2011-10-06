KUALA LUMPUR Oct 6 Alkhair International Islamic Bank Malaysia is seeking central bank approval to start talks to acquire a Malaysian bank, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The lender, which has a licence to do Islamic banking business in non-ringgit currencies, has identified a couple of potential acquisition targets, Ikbal Daredia said.

"What we're targeting is to acquire a bank which will allow us to tap into the ringgit business," Daredia told reporters after launching the bank's new name.

"We're not looking for a big bank. We're looking for a small boutique bank where we can then build on the business. We are in discussions with Bank Negara currently."

The lender was previously known as Unicorn International Islamic Bank Malaysia. It changed its name after its parent, Bahrain's Unicorn Investment Bank, rebranded itself.

Alkhair was earlier keen to acquire Dubai Group's 40 percent stake in Malaysia's Bank Islam but said in February it had scrapped the deal as the deal "did not make sense to us".

