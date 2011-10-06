KUALA LUMPUR Oct 6 Alkhair International
Islamic Bank Malaysia is seeking central bank approval to start
talks to acquire a Malaysian bank, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
The lender, which has a licence to do Islamic banking
business in non-ringgit currencies, has identified a couple of
potential acquisition targets, Ikbal Daredia said.
"What we're targeting is to acquire a bank which will allow
us to tap into the ringgit business," Daredia told reporters
after launching the bank's new name.
"We're not looking for a big bank. We're looking for a small
boutique bank where we can then build on the business. We are in
discussions with Bank Negara currently."
The lender was previously known as Unicorn International
Islamic Bank Malaysia. It changed its name after its parent,
Bahrain's Unicorn Investment Bank, rebranded itself.
Alkhair was earlier keen to acquire Dubai Group's 40 percent
stake in Malaysia's Bank Islam but said in February it had
scrapped the deal as the deal "did not make sense to us".
