SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's BRF reached a deal to acquire all of Oman-based frozen food distributor Al Khan Foodstuff, BRF said in a filing on Monday.

BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, already had a 40 percent stake in the company that it estimates to be worth $64 million.

BRF has been expanding its processed foods business in the Middle East and Asia, recently making acquisitions in Qatar and Thailand. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)