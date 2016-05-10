May 10 All Ring Tech :

* Says it to repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.5 pct stake) during the period from May 11 to July 9

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$40 per share ~ T$75 per share

* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$672,035,302

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGq8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )