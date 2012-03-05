March 5 Canada's Allana Potash Corp
said lenders have indicated their interest in pumping
in more than C$600 million for the construction of its Ethiopia
potash project, exceeding the amount of debt financing it was
originally contemplating.
The potash explorer said initial discussions with various
prospective lenders "have been very positive" and that it
expects to receive financial commitments for the project by late
2012, with construction slated to start in early 2013.
Last October, Allana Potash appointed investment bank BNP
Paribas as financial adviser for the debt financing.
In June, the company said potassium chloride reserves at
Ethiopia's Danakil Depression, where the Dallol project is
currently underway, had grown to 673 million tonnes of measured
and indicated resources.
About 90 percent of potash produced is used as fertilizer,
known as potassium chloride.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)