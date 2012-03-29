KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 Malaysian tycoon Ananda
Krishnan is exploring proposals from investment banks to list
Astro All Asia Networks after the country's sole pay-TV monopoly
was delisted in a $2.6 billion deal in 2010, sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
One of the sources, an official with Usaha Tegas, a special
purpose vehicle controlled by Ananda, said no decision has been
made on the re-listing. The company was taken private in 2010
after a loss-making overseas expansion.
Bloomberg earlier cited sources as saying the IPO could
raise about $1.5 billion as soon as the end of this year.
Another source close to the deal told Reuters the IPO was
more likely to happen next year, if Ananda agreed to the deal,
because there were other key listings this year and Malaysian
elections could happen mid-year.
No banks have been mandated for any deal, both sources told
Reuters.
Astro officials declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Saeed Azhar in Singapore;
Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt
Driskill)