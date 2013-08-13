Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised the general obligation outlook for Allegheny County, Pa., to stable from negative, citing the county's efforts to maintain adequate finances and reduce its reliance on one-time budget fixes.

S&P affirmed its A-plus long-term rating and underlying rating on the county's existing GO debt.

The rating agency also assigned an A-plus rating to the county's $176.02 million taxable series C-71 GO refunding bonds and $49.8 million series C-72 GO bonds.