Nigeria's economy contracted by 1.5 pct in 2016
LAGOS, Feb 28 Nigeria's gross domestic product contracted by 1.5 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday
Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised the general obligation outlook for Allegheny County, Pa., to stable from negative, citing the county's efforts to maintain adequate finances and reduce its reliance on one-time budget fixes.
S&P affirmed its A-plus long-term rating and underlying rating on the county's existing GO debt.
The rating agency also assigned an A-plus rating to the county's $176.02 million taxable series C-71 GO refunding bonds and $49.8 million series C-72 GO bonds.
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.