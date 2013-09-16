* Deal to reduce raw material costs, secure supply of
tungsten - CFO
* Kennametal says deal to strengthen tooling business
* Says transaction to be neutral to full-year earnings
* Kennametal's shares up 2 pct; Allegheny Tech up 9 pct
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Sept 16 Kennametal Inc said it would buy
Allegheny Technologies Inc's tungsten materials business
for $605 million to boost supply of the raw material used to
make its metal-working tools, increasing its exposure to
aerospace and energy markets.
Allegheny's tungsten material business, ATI Tungsten
Materials, makes tungsten powder, tungsten heavy alloys,
tungsten carbide materials and carbide-cutting tools.
"It is a very core strategic deal for (Kennametal) that
enhances its tungsten recycling capability," Longbow Research
analyst Eli Lustgarten told Reuters.
Kennametal said the acquired business, which recovers
tungsten from scrap, would boost raw material sourcing and
accelerate plans to develop an advanced tungsten carbide
recycling facility in the United States.
"We expect this acquisition to reduce our raw material costs
while securing our supply of tungsten," Chief Financial Officer
Frank Simpkins said on a conference call with analysts.
Kennametal's metal-cutting tools, tooling supplies and other
products are used for making products such as airframes, and in
mining operations and oil wells.
The deal with Allegheny also aligns with Kennametal's
acquisition of Comercializadora Emura S.R.L. that closed in
August, the company said.
La Paz, Bolivia-based Emura processes and sells tungsten ore
material.
Kennametal's shares were up 1.2 percent at $46.54 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of
Allegheny Technologies were up nearly 9 percent at $31.12.
Allegheny said the sale would help it concentrate on its
high-performance metals and flat-rolled products businesses.
Kennametal said the acquisition would also strengthen its
tooling business in the areas of metal cutting and metal
finishing technologies, adding brands such as Stellram Products
and Garryson Products.
The company said it expects the acquisition to reduce
planned capital expenditure by about $30 million-$35 million.
Kennametal said it plans to fund the acquisition through a
combination of cash and credit. The deal is expected to be
neutral to earnings for fiscal 2014 ending June.
"The acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share
within a year," Chief Executive Carlos Cardoso said on the call.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised Kennametal. Goldman,
Sachs & Co was the financial adviser to Allegheny, while K&L
Gates LLP was the legal counsel.